NBSE Results 2019 Declared Updates: Private schools students perform better than Nagaland govt institutes in HSLC Class 10 exams

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2019 Latest Updates: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced the results of the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) exams today (Thursday, 2 May) on the official website — nbsenagaland.com.

This year, the pass percentage for HSLC Class 10 examination is 68.29 percent. Wangshitemjen Ozukum from Queen Mary Hr. Sec.School, Mokokchung topped 2019 HSLC exam with 98 percent.

For HSSLC Class 12 examination, Arts stream students recorded 74.40% pass percentage. For Commerce Stream, the pass percentage is 74.68% and the highest was recorded by Science stream students at 81.37%.

The NBSE held the Class 10 exams from 13 to 25 February and the Class 12 exams from 12 February to 4 March. NBSE chairperson Asano Sekhose said that provisional result gazettes will be issued to all registered institutes of the board. The results will also be put up on the NBSE notice board.

In 2018, Class 10 students recorded an overall pass percentage of 61.86 percent, and 79.21 percent of Class 12 students had cleared the exams.

Steps to check Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website — nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'HSLC and HSSLC Result 2019'

Step 3: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the results and take a printout for future reference

Candidates can also check their scores at alternative websites such as examresults.net or indiaresults.com.

Students can also get their scores via SMS. To get the Class 10 results via SMS, type: RESULTNBSE10ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750.

For Class 12 scores, type: NB12ROLLNUMBER and send the same to 56070

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.