NBE FMGE 2020 exam: Result declared at nbe.edu.in; 3,722 candidates qualify

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the individual scorecard of qualified candidates by 24 December

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) result 2020 has been declared by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on its official website — nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

At least 3,722 candidates have qualified the FMGE 2020, which was conducted on 4 December. As many as 19,122 students have appeared for the screening test this year. The result of 136 candidates has been withheld by the board as their face ID is under verification.

NBE will be releasing FMGE 2020 scorecard by 24 December. Candidates who have qualified the exam will only be able to download the scorecard from the official website using their user ID and password.

Those who failed to submit the relevant documents in the prescribed format by 10 December have been declared "ineligible". Their candidature for FMGE December 2020 session has been cancelled by NBE.

Steps to check and download FMGE 2020 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of National Board of Examinations — nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on "FMGE DEC 2020" tab on the homepage

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where under Important Announcement, click on the link that reads, "Result of FMGE December 2020 Session"

Step 4: A PDF document with a link to FMGE December 2020 result will be displayed

Step 5: Click on it and check your roll number, score out of total 300 marks, and qualifying status.

Here is the direct link to check FMGE December 2020 result: https://natboard.edu.in/viewUpload?xyz=OVRyS0hYODNGTDFkTVhmSi9CS0U2QT09

FMGE is conducted twice in a year — June and December — for Indian Nationals to obtain permanent or provisional registration from MCI/State Medical Council to practice further medicine in India.