NBE FET 2021: Registration deadline ends today; check direct link to apply here

The final edit window to rectify the photograph and signature uploaded by applicants will be open from 24 December till 26 December

The last day to apply for the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET 2021) of the National Board of Examinations is today, 13 December. Candidates who are interested may apply for NBE FET 2021 till 11:55 pm tonight on the official website - https://nbe.edu.in/.

The online application window will be closed by the NBE after the deadline is over.

Methodical procedure to apply is as follows

- Visit the official website - https://nbe.edu.in/

- Click on the link that reads, ‘FET 2021’ on the homepage

- Register through the link available and fill the application form

- Upload all required documents and pay the mentioned fees

- Submit the duly filled form and keep a printout to use in the future

Direct link to apply for the FET 2021 exam is here - https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1815/73458/Index.html

As per the information brochure released on the official website, candidates will get the provision to edit their applications from 16 December onward till 19 December.

The final edit window to rectify the photograph and signature uploaded by applicants will be open from 24 December till 26 December.

The admit cards for the FET 2021 examination will be available on 4 January next year and the examination will be held on 11 January. The exam will be held from 10.30 am to 12.15 pm. Applicants need to arrive at the centre from 8.30 am onwards to complete the registration and face ID verification process. No student will be allowed to enter the exam hall after 10.00 am. Results for the exam will release on 31 January.

According to the eligibility norms for applying in the FET 2021 exam, students need to possess a post graduate medical degree/provisional pass certificate (MD/MS/DM/MCh/DNB/DrNB) from a recognized university or an equal qualification from any recognized university. Candidates who were likely to be in possession of the same by 30 November 2021, were also eligible to apply for the exam.

An examination fee of Rs 4,250 has to be paid by applicants for appearing in the exam. International students need to pay a sum of Rs 44,250 which comprises of an 18 percent GST along with Rs 37,500 as examination fee.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences conducts the FET 2021 exam for giving admission to students for Fellow of National Board (FNB)/ Fellow of National Board – Post Doctoral (FNB-PD) courses.

For more details or any help required in filling the application for, candidates may email the NBE helpdesk at helpdesknbeexam@gmail.com.