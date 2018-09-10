NBE announces dates for NEET PG 2019 and NEET MDS 2019; online applications to begin from October 2018

The National Board of Examination (NBE) has released the schedule for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2019 and NEET MDS 2019.

The NEET MDS 2019 exam will be conducted on 14 December, 2018. The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2019, and Diplomate of National Board Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (DNB-PDCET) 2019 will also be conducted on the same date. The NEET PG 2019 will be conducted on 6 January, 2019.

Information bulletins containing eligibility criteria, fee schedule and other relevant details will be released by the NBE on the official website nbe.edu.in. As per a report from NDTV, the application process for the examinations will also be conducted online, starting in October 2018.

The examinations will comprise multiple choice questions, conducted in a computer-based format.