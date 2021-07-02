NBCC Site Inspector admit card 2021 released, download hall tickets at nbccindia.com
Meanwhile, NBCC is yet to announce the exam date for the Site Inspector examination.
The National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) has released the admit cards for the Site Inspector (Civil and Electrical) 2021 Exam. The registered candidates can check and download their hall tickets by visiting the official website: nbccindia.com.
Steps to download NBCC Site Inspector admit card:
Step 1: Visit the direct link: nbcc.onlineregistrationforms.com
Step 2: Click on the login tab. Enter ID, password and submit
Step 4: After entering the details, NBCC Site Inspector admit card will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Applicants can download or take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference
Click here for the syllabus for the Site Inspector examination
Selection Process
Candidates will be shortlisted through a Computer Based Test (CBT) and the minimum qualifying marks are 60 percent. However, the final selection is based on a category-wise merit list of marks obtained in CBT. Later, an offer of appointment is issued by the corporation to the selected candidates subject to verification of documents.
The NBCC Site Inspector exam will be held in 21 cities across the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Jammu, Chandigarh, and many more on the list.
Payment details:
Apart from consolidated remuneration of Rs 31,000 per month, selected candidates will be entitled for Medical reimbursement of Rs. 6,000/- per annum (payable quarterly in equal installments), Annual PLI, PF/Gratuity, CUG SIM facility, etc., as per company rules.
The NBCC was established in 1960 as a Government of India Civil Engineering Enterprise, with its headquarters in Delhi.
