Naxals shoot 28-year-old farmer in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon, accuse victim of being a police informant

Rajnandgaon: A 28-year-old farmer was killed in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district by Naxals who accused him of being a police informer, an official said on Sunday. Naresh Salame was shot dead Saturday night by a group of Naxals in Belgaon village in Kohka police station limits, the official said.

Salame was watching television in his home when the ultras barged in and dragged him on to the street outside and shot him, he added.

Prior to shooting him, Naxals had accused Salame of being a police informer, the official said.

A police team rushed to the site to nab those involved in the incident, he said.

Meanwhile, security forces intensified patrolling in the state's Naxal-affected districts in view of the so-called "People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Week" which started on Sunday. Since 2000, "PLGA week" is observed annually by Naxals between December 2-8 in memory of their slain leaders and cadre.

The PGLA is the armed wing of the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist) outfit.