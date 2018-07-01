Football world cup 2018

Naxalite with bounty of Rs 3 lakh gunned down in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

India Press Trust of India Jul 01, 2018 14:23:43 IST

Raipur: A Naxal commander, carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head, was gunned down in an encounter with the police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, an official said on Sunday.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The leader was a key accused in the killing of a village sarpanch in Sukma, he said. The skirmish took place on late Saturday evening at a forest in Muler village when a team of the District Reserve Guard was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Meena told PTI.

When the security personnel were cordoning off the Gandharpara forest in Muler, located about 450 kilometres from Raipur, a group of ultras started firing on them leading to a gun-battle between the two sides, he said.

After a brief exchange of fire, ultras fled into the core forest. During a search of the spot, the body of a rebel clad in 'uniform' was found, Meena said.

A 315 bore pistol, a muzzle-loading gun, a claymore mine, some explosive material and Naxal-related items were also recovered from the spot, he said. The killed Naxalite was identified as Jaggu, active as commander of the 'small action team' of Naxals in the area, the SP said, adding that he was carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head.

The rebel was a key accused in the killing of sarpanch of Badesatti village in April this year, the official said. He was also wanted in around half-a-dozen other Naxal incidents in the area, Meena said. The patrolling team returned to its camp on Sunday morning after the operation, he added.


