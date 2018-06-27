Football world cup 2018

Naxalite killed during combing operation by security forces in Jharkhand

India Press Trust of India Jun 27, 2018 18:40:15 IST

Ranchi: A day after six jawans died in a landmine blast triggered by Maoists, a Naxalite was killed in an encounter with the security forces during combing operation on Wednesday.

Representational image. AFP

A CRPF spokesman said, the encounter was still on between its CoBRA battalion and the Naxalites in the area that lies between the state's Latehar and Garhwa districts and is considered a hotbed of the ultras.

An INSAS rifle and some ammunition were recovered from the possession of the Naxalite, the spokesman said. The combing operation was carried jointly by the CoBRA battalion of the CRPF and the state police. Six jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar Force were killed and four received injuries in yesterday's blast near Chinjo area in Garhwa district bordering Latehar.

The injured jawans were airlifted to Ranchi and admitted to a hospital, the police said. The Jharkhand Jaguar Force is a special unit of the state police for carrying out anti-naxal operations.


Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 18:40 PM

