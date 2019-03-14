Naxal hideout busted in Chhattisgarh's Nakti Ghati forest; arms and ammunition recovered from spot

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh): Security forces in a joint operation busted a Naxal hideout in the Nakti Ghati forest area in Rajnandgaon on Wednesday.

Based on an intelligence input, District Reserve Guard (DRG) along with Chhattisgarh task force launched an operation.

Large quantity of arms and ammunition along with Naxal literature were recovered from the hideout. The seizures also included a pipe-bomb, electric detonators, uniforms, medical kits, and even firecrackers.

The Nakti Ghati forest is located on the tri-junction of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh.

