Naxal attack on Bhima Mandavi's convoy in Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha polls to be held as per schedule, clarifies EC

Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhima Mandavi and four police personnel were killed in an attack on a party convoy by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district. Mandavi's body has been recovered.
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel called an emergency meeting as CRPF sources said that the MLA was warned about the threat. Baghel said that the 'Naxal bullets' will be answered in their own language. Meanwhile, the Election Commission said that polls will be held as per schedule in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack and grieved the loss of a 'diligent' leader, while former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh said that a 'true public servant' was lost. Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio called the attack 'a cowardly act of violence'.
Rahul Gandhi, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Amit Shah were among the leaders who expressed condolences.
A massive IED blast was reported in the Nakulnar area of the district, only two days before the Lok Sabha polls will be held in Dantewada on 11 April.
Chhattisgarh will vote on 11, 18 and 23 April.
Updated Date: Apr 09, 2019 21:16:38 IST
Highlights
Polling in Chhattisgarh to be held as per schedule despite Dantewada attack, says Election Commission. Chief Electoral Officer, Chhattisgarh has instructed collectors and SPs of the affected districts covering Phase 1 and Phase 2 in Chhattisgarh to take utmost precautions over the next few days. (ANI)
Naxal bullets will be answered in their own language, says CM Bhupesh Baghel
Our friend Bhima Mandavi and four jawans fell prey to a Naxal attack. After the Jhiram attack, this is another big and condemnable attack on parliamentary democracy. I am shocked, stunned and speechless. I pray for the martyred soldiers.
Who will understand the pain more than us who have lost a whole generation of leaders to a major Naxal attack. Our government is working tirelessly not just in Bastar but also in Chhattisgarh to win the trust of Adivasis. This is unsettling for the Naxals and the heinous attack is a result of this.
Once again, we reiterate our commitment to continue our fight towards strengthening the democracy. I have directed authorities that Naxal bullets be answered back in their own language.
Former CM Raman Singh to visit Dantewada
"I'm in contact with central ministers; spoke to Prime Miniter an hour ago. I'll go to Dantewada and meet families of deceased. Congress ki boli aur goli ka asar dikhne laga hai," said Singh.
BJP legislator Bhima Mandavi was elected to Chhattisgarh Assembly from Dantewada only four months ago
Mandavi was the only BJP legislator in the 12 seats of the Maoist-hit Bastar region. The other 11 belong to the Congress. He became a legislator for the first time by defeating rival Manish Kunjam (CPI), and thereby relegating Congress veteran and former leader of Opposition Mahendra Karma to a third position in 2009.
Third such attack in Bastar since Lok Sabha polls announcement
The attack came on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls in the state. This is the third attack by Naxals in the Batar region since the polls were announced on 10 March.
On 5 April, a CRPF jawan was killed and another injured in a gun battle with Maoists in the Dhamtari district. This incident took place when security forces were conducting an anti-Maoist operation.
On 4 April, four BSF personnel were killed in Bastar’s Kanker district after being ambushed by Maoists. The BSF soldiers were on a domination operation in the area, when Maoists opened fire on them, leading to a gunbattle.
Modi calls Mandavi 'diligent' and 'courageous'
BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi's convoy was attacked by Naxals in Dantewada. The MLA and four others died in the attack.
21:16 (IST)
21:14 (IST)
21:13 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi prays for the families of those who lost their lives in the attack
21:12 (IST)
Former CM Raman Singh to visit Dantewada
21:12 (IST)
BJP legislator Bhima Mandavi was elected to Chhattisgarh Assembly from Dantewada only four months ago
21:12 (IST)
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pays tributes to the security personnel martyred in this attack.
21:11 (IST)
BJP chief Amit Shah said, "Such act of cowardice can not deter BJP from its commitment to fight naxalism."
21:10 (IST)
Former president Pranab Mukherjee condemns attack
19:48 (IST)
Third such attack in Bastar since Lok Sabha polls announcement
19:22 (IST)
Former CM Raman Singh said a true public servant was lost in this attack. In a tweet in Hindi, he said, "Stunned, speechless. We lost a true public servant in the Naxal attack in Dantewada. May God give peace to Mandavi and the police personnel who died in the attack. In these times of grief, we are with their families."
19:16 (IST)
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio condemns 'cowardly act of violence'
19:12 (IST)
19:08 (IST)
Modi calls Mandavi 'diligent' and 'courageous'
19:07 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to police personnel who died in the attack
18:59 (IST)
18:54 (IST)
Chhattisgarh Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel calls high-level meeting.
18:50 (IST)
Visuals from the site of the attack
18:42 (IST)
The convoy came under attack between Kuakonta and Syamgiri in Dantewada. The escort vehicle of State Police came under the blast. Reinforcement of CRPF and ambulances has been rushed to the spot, according to News18.
18:37 (IST)
Chhattisgarh Director General of Police (Naxal Operations) Girdhari Nayak said, "BJP MLA was returning after an election rally. Bhima Mandavi was alerted about the threat and warned against going into the district."
18:33 (IST)
