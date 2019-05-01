Sponsored by

Naxal attack in Gadchiroli: 15 security personnel, driver killed in IED blast; Sharad Pawar demands CM's resignation

India FP Staff May 01, 2019 18:51:04 IST

At least 15 security personnel and a driver were killed in an IED blast in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The Naxals triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) to blow up a police vehicle, which was carrying 16 security personnel from the Kurkheda Quick Response Team of Gadchiroli police. The blast took place between Jamborkheda and Lendhari, according to local police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to strongly condemn the attack.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave details of the incident in his post on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called the attack on the Maharashtra Police personnel "an act of cowardice and desperation".

Earlier on Wednesday, Naxals allegedly set ablaze 27 machines and vehicles at a road construction site in Kurkheda of Gadchiroli district.

15 security personnel, one driver were killed in the Naxal attack in Gadchiroli. PTI

Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao cancelled the Maharashtra Day events scheduled to take place at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

The governor had organised the reception and cultural programmes for eminent personalities and diplomats on the occasion of the 59th anniversary of Maharashtra. These events have now been cancelled, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

The reception and the programmes were cancelled as a mark of respect for the police personnel, who lost their lives in the Naxal attack in Gadchiroli district, it added.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar demanded Fadnavis' resignation following the IED blast.

Fadnavis holds the home portfolio and "he should step down immediately", Pawar tweeted.

"Those who feel shame of conscience if not shame of public opinion would have resigned. But the people who are in power today are not going to do so," Pawar added.

Saying that Naxals activities in the state were growing, Pawar said it was the result of "rulers neglecting law and order situation in the Naxal-affected areas".

"Hence there is no option but to condemn the attack and express grief over the jawans' deaths," the NCP supremo said.

State NCP chief and former Maharashtra home minister Jayant Patil said the Naxals deliberately struck on the state's foundation day as they wanted to "demoralise" the state.

"We will not allow this attempt to demoralise the state by deliberately carrying out the attack on Maharashtra Day to succeed," he tweeted.

On 11 April, an encounter had broke out between CRPF personnel and Naxals in the Left-Wing-Extremism affected district of Gadchiroli.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 01, 2019 18:51:04 IST

