Nawab Malik approaches Bombay HC, seeking quashing of money laundering case, release from ED custody
Malik in his plea says his arrest was illegal and has sought to be released immediately. The ED has also summoned Faraz Malik, son of Nawab Malik in the case.
Mumbai: Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash a money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
Malik has been remanded to ED custody till March 3. He was sent to ED custody for seven days by a court in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.
Earlier in February, the ED conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.
Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party had demanded the resignation of the State Minister but the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA-- comprising Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP) government has rejected the demand for Nawab Malik's resignation. (ANI)
