Nawab Malik alleges Aryan Khan's case 'matter of kidnapping and ransom'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Sunday alleged that Aryan Khan did not purchase the ticket for the Cordelia Cruise ship party and claimed that NCB official Sameer Wankhede was part of a plot to kidnap Shah Rukh Khan’s son.

Addressing a press conference, Malik claimed that BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya, also known as Mohit Kamboj, was the mastermind of the drugs-on-cruise case and that he partnered with Wankhede in demanding ransom.

Calling it “a matter of kidnapping and ransom”, Malik said that it was Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala who brought Aryan there.

Mohit Kamboj and Sameer Wankhede met outside Oshiwara graveyard on Oct 7. After which, Wankhede panicked and complained to the police that they were being chased. They were lucky that the nearby CCTV was not working and we couldn't get the feed: NCP leader Nawab Malik

The NCP leader further alleged Kamboj and Wankhede had met outside the Oshiwara graveyard on 7 October, a few days after Aryan was arrested in the case.

“After this meeting, Wankhede panicked and complained to the police that they were being chased. They were lucky that the nearby CCTV was not working and we couldn’t get the feed,” he said.

Malik also shared a telephone conversation that allegedly took between Sanville Adrian D'Souza aka Sam D'Souza and an NCB official. D'Souza was accused of “brokering a deal” — purportedly between Pooja Dadlani, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, and KP Gosavi to let off Aryan Khan in the case.

Malik in the tweet claimed that the person's name is Sanville Steanley D'souza and not Sam D'souza.

Telephone conversation between Sanville Steanley D'souza and V.V. Singh (NCB official)

In the audio, D’Souza, who introduced himself as Sanville, called VV Singh, an NCB official. Sanville, who reportedly lived in Bandra, could be heard saying that he was calling in response to a notice served to him by the agency at his house.

The NCP minister tweeted a notice that was issued to D'souza by the NCB, bearing his real name.