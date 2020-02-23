You are here:
Navy's MiG-29K aircraft on training sortie crashes into Arabian Sea off Goa coast; pilot ejects safely, probe ordered

India Press Trust of India Feb 23, 2020 18:14:48 IST

  • The twin engine, single-seater aircraft developed a 'technical snag' due to which it crashed off the Goa coast, said a Navy spokesperson

  • The pilot ejected safely, a Navy spokesman said, adding that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident

  • The aircraft had flown from the INS Hansa base at Vasco in South Goa

Panaji: A MiG-29K aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed into the Arabian Sea off the Goa coast on Sunday morning, the Navy said.

The pilot ejected safely, a Navy spokesman said, adding that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. The aircraft was on "routine training sortie" when it crashed off the Goa coast around 10.30 am, he said.

The twin engine, single-seater aircraft developed a "technical snag" due to which it crashed, he told PTI.

The aircraft had flown from the INS Hansa base at Vasco in South Goa.

This is the second mishap of MiG-29K aircraft in Goa in the last three months. On 16 November last year, a MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed outside Verna village in the district of South Goa. Both the pilots had then ejected safely.

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2020 18:14:48 IST

