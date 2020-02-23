Navy's MiG-29K aircraft on training sortie crashes into Arabian Sea off Goa coast; pilot ejects safely, probe ordered

Panaji: A MiG-29K aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed into the Arabian Sea off the Goa coast on Sunday morning, the Navy said.

The pilot ejected safely, a Navy spokesman said, adding that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. The aircraft was on "routine training sortie" when it crashed off the Goa coast around 10.30 am, he said.

FLASH.

Today morning at around 1030h a Mig 29k aircraft on a routine training sortie crashed off Goa. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and has been recovered. An enquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered.@DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) February 23, 2020

The twin engine, single-seater aircraft developed a "technical snag" due to which it crashed, he told PTI.

The aircraft had flown from the INS Hansa base at Vasco in South Goa.

This is the second mishap of MiG-29K aircraft in Goa in the last three months. On 16 November last year, a MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed outside Verna village in the district of South Goa. Both the pilots had then ejected safely.

