Navratri and Durga Puja: Here how both festivals and rituals are different from each other

Durga Puja is the biggest festival for Bengalis and for people living in the eastern part of India while Navratri is celebrated in the northern and western parts of India.

As the festive season begins in India, people of all age groups are set to enjoy the Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations. The northern and western parts of India will celebrate Navratri for nine days while Durga Puja is a grand festival that is celebrated in West Bengal and other eastern states.

Starting today, 7 October, Durga Puja and Navratri will be celebrated with pomp and splendour in different parts of the country. Interestingly, both are meant for adoring and worshipping the different forms of Goddess Durga. But, there will be a slight difference in the ceremonies.

Both are celebrated for a period of nine days, however, the rituals related to the festivals are totally different from each other. Below are a few key differences between Navratri and Durga Puja:

Sharad Navratri revolves around worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga on the nine nights of Navratri. It only ends with the celebration of Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana. While Durga Puja celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon king Mahishasur.

Navratri begins with worshipping the first avatar of Goddess Durga which is Shailputri, while Durga Puja begins with Mahalaya, (it was the day when the fierce battle between Durga and Mahishasura began, as per scriptures).

During Navratri, devotees observing this festival do not consume meat, eggs, onion, or even garlic for nine days. But for Bengalis, the Durga Puja celebration is all about good and rich food that includes non-vegetarian delicacies.

On the last day of Navratri, the celebration closes with the burning of Ravana effigies across the country on Dussehra while Durga Puja ends with Sindoor Khela (it is a time when married women play with sindoor or vermillion before immersion of idols).

Durga Puja is the biggest festival for Bengalis and for people living in the eastern part of India while Navratri is celebrated in the northern and western parts of India.