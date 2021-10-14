Navratri 2021: Here are some messages and wishes for you to share with family and friends
Maha Navami is the last day of the nine-day long festival that people spend visiting pandals, eating ‘bhog’, going for dandiya nights and being with their loved ones
Navratri, the most auspicious festival for the Hindus, is about to end. Maha Navami is the last day of the nine-day long festival. To the devotees of Goddess Durga, Maha Navami is of great significance which is why they celebrate it with great enthusiasm and joy. On this special day, people visit pandals, eat bhog, go for dandiya nights and spend time with their loved ones.
This year, Maha Navami is being observed and celebrated today, 14 October. Soon after this day, Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami will be marked on 15 October. As per Hindu beliefs and scriptures, Goddess Durga killed the demon king Mahishasura on this day.
As the day is all about spreading love and happiness, here are a few wishes, messages, greetings to send to your family, friends, and loved ones on Maha Navami:
- May Maha Navami bring lots of positivity, harmony, and peace to your life. Happy Maha Navami 2021!
- I pray that Goddess Durga be with you and your family and fill your life with happiness and peace. Happy Maha Navami!
- Warm wishes to you and your family on Maha Navami. May Goddess Durga bless you with good health and victory in all that you aspire. Happy Maha Navami 2021!
- May Goddess Durga bless you like she blessed Lord Ram to fight Ravana. Hope you succeed in life. Happy Maha Navami.
- Maa Durga is a personification of power and supremacy. May all your troubles come to an end and may your dreams become a reality. Happy Maha Navami to you!
- May this special occasion of Maha Navami bring better opportunities, new hopes, and prosperity to your life. Jai Maa Durga!
- May Maa Durga bless you with good health, happiness and success. Happy Maha Navami!
- May Navratri put an end to all the negativities that surround the world and leave it with happiness and smiles forever. Happy Maha Navami!
- Sending you warm wishes on Maha Navami from across the world! Love and blessings to you and your family.
