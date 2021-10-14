Maha Navami is the last day of the nine-day long festival that people spend visiting pandals, eating ‘bhog’, going for dandiya nights and being with their loved ones

Navratri, the most auspicious festival for the Hindus, is about to end. Maha Navami is the last day of the nine-day long festival. To the devotees of Goddess Durga, Maha Navami is of great significance which is why they celebrate it with great enthusiasm and joy. On this special day, people visit pandals, eat bhog, go for dandiya nights and spend time with their loved ones.

This year, Maha Navami is being observed and celebrated today, 14 October. Soon after this day, Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami will be marked on 15 October. As per Hindu beliefs and scriptures, Goddess Durga killed the demon king Mahishasura on this day.

As the day is all about spreading love and happiness, here are a few wishes, messages, greetings to send to your family, friends, and loved ones on Maha Navami: