Navratri 2021 Day 8: Puja date, time, colour and significance of Goddess Mahagauri

Today is the eighth day of Navratri. The day is observed as Ashtami Tithi or Mahashtami Vrat, where the eighth form of Goddess Durga is worshipped across the country. As per Hindu scriptures, the eighth form of Maa Durga is Goddess Mahagauri, who is a symbol of purity and serenity. As she is the extreme manifestation of Goddess Durga, she is known as Goddess Mahagauri.

Scriptures say that Maa Mahagauri’s pictorial depiction shows her with four hands. She carries the Trishul and Damru in two hands while the other two hands are kept in Varada Mudra and Abhaya Mudra hand gestures.

She is also mounted on a bull due to which she is also titled as Vrisharudha. Because of her fair complexion, Goddess Mahagauri is compared to the moon, the white flower of Kunda and a conch (sea shell). Furthermore, she wears only white clothes. The word Mahagauri is a merger of two words which are Maha and Gauri, which mean extreme white complexion.

Puja Date and Time

This year Durga Ashtami will start at 09:47 pm on 12 October and will continue till 08:07 pm on 13 October.

Meanwhile, the sacred and auspicious Muhurat that is Vijaya Muhurat will fall between 02:03 pm and 02:49 pm.

Mantra

The sacred mantra for the day is Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah.

Vidhi

Among the nine days of Navratri, Maha Ashtami is one of the most significant one. Devotees on this day begin with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja. During the sacred puja, nine small pots are installed, with nine shaktis of Goddess Durga being invoked in them. Apart from worshiping Goddess Mahagauri, all other forms of Goddess Durga are adored on this special day.

Many families in the country also perform Kanya Pujan. Sandhi Puja also falls on Maha Ashtami and is performed during the final 24 minutes of Ashtami Tithi and the first 24 minutes of Navami Tithi.

Colour

The special colour for Navratri Ashtami is royal blue which symbolizes purity, peace, and serenity.

Significance

Devotees believe that by doing Mahagauri Puja all their sins will be forgiven. To seek the blessings of the goddess, several people observe a fast, while some may end their Navratri fast on this day.