It is believed that devotees who worship Goddess Durga on the day are blessed with power, enlightenment, knowledge, grace, wealth and eminent status

The seventh day of Navratri falls today, 12 October. On this day, Goddess Kalaratri is worshiped by devotees. It is believed that she is the fiercest and most violent form of Goddess Durga.

Kalaratri's pictorial depiction shows to have dark complexion and long flowing hair. She rides a donkey with a garland of blood-soaked skulls around her neck. She has four hands — in two of her hands she carries a thunderbolt and a scimitar (single-edged sword). With her other two hands, she makes abhaya (protecting) and varada (lessing) gestures.

In Sanskrit, her name is a combination of two words. The first half -Kaal means death or time, while the second half ratri means darkness or night. Therefore, Kaalratri brings death of darkness.

Date and Time

This year, the Saptami Tithi will take place between 11.50 pm on 11 October and 09.47 pm on 12 October. Devotees will perform Maa Kalaratri Puja during the auspicious times of Abhijit Muhurat, that will take place from 11.44 am to 12.30 pm, and Vijaya Muhurat, which will take place from 02.03 pm to 02.49 pm.

Mantra

The sacred mantra for this day is - Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah

Vidhi

Among the nine days of Navaratri, Saptami Tithi is considered to be very promising and auspicious to worship the nine planets. On this special day, people worship the nine planets with items like bel, arum plant, colocasia, turmeric, ashoka, banana, pomegranate and paddy.

Colour

The special colour for Navratri Saptami Tithi is red which symbolises passion as well as anger.

Significance

Devotees, who worship Goddess Durga today are believed to be blessed with power, high position, siddhis, knowledge, grace, power, wealth and eminent status. It is also said that Maa Kalaratri protects her loved ones against the influence of evil or demons.

As per Hindu scriptures and beliefs, Goddess Kalaratri appeared when Goddess Parvati peeled off her divine golden skin to kill two demons identified as Shumbha and Nishumbha. As Kalaratri is known to be the vanquisher of all fear, she drives away negative forces, and evil just to protect her loved ones.