Goddess Katyayani is believed to be the most violent and fierce form of Goddess Parvati

Monday marks the sixth day of Navratri. On this day, Goddess Katyayani is worshipped as the sixth avatar of Navdurga, which falls on the Shashthi Tithi day of Navratri.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Katyayani governs the planet Brihaspati. Her pictorial depiction shows her with four hands and riding a glorious lion. She is seen carrying a lotus and sword in her left hands while she keeps her right hands in Varada and Abhaya Mudra (sacred hand gesture).

Scriptures say that Goddess Parvati took the form of Goddess Katyayani to kill and destroy the demon King Mahishasura. Moreover, Katyayani is believed to be the most violent and fierce form of Goddess Parvati. She is also known as the warrior goddess who was born at the home of sage Katya and symbolises intelligence.

Puja date and time:

Today’s Shashthi Tithi will begin from 02.14 am to 11.50 pm. Meanwhile, the Ravi yoga will take place from 12.56 pm to 06.20 am while the Abhijit Muhurat will take place from 11.44 am to 12.31 pm, respectively. These muhurats are considered to be auspicious for worshipping Ma Katyayani.

Mantra:

Today’s mantra is Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah.

Colour:

The colour for Navratri Shashthi Tithi is white, which symbolises peace and harmony.

Puja Vidhi:

On this auspicious day, Goddess Katyayani is offered roli, rice, honey, coconut, gangajal, kalava along with incense sticks, naivedya, ghee during the Puja. Devotees should keep in mind that the coconut which is offered to the Goddess should be rolled neatly in a piece of cloth and placed on kalash.

Following which, the roli, haldi and sindoor are applied to Maa Katyayani. To make the day special, devotees recite the mantra for hundred and eight times as they offer flowers to the idol.

Significance:

Goddess Katyayani is significant for those who are confronting problems in their married life. During this time, it is believed that Maa Katyayani is helpful in removing Mangalik Dosha and her marital issues.