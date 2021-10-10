The fifth form of Durga, and one of the nine forms of the goddess, Skandamata is worshipped on the fifth day of Navaratri.

On the fifth day of the Hindu festival, Navratri, Maa Skandamata is worshipped. The fifth day or Panchami tithi falls on 10 October, today, this year. The nine-day festival, Navaratri, is dedicated to the nine forms of goddess Durga -- Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, SkandaMata, Katyayani, Shailaputri, Kushmanda, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

On the fifth day, devotees worship Maa Skandamata as per Drikpanchang. She is believed to be the fifth manifestation of Durga, and people on this day observe fast, offer bhog, and chant mantra to please the goddess. The auspicious colour for Navratri Panchami Tithi is orange.

Puja Vidhi

Puja of Maa Skandamata is performed the same way as other forms of Goddess Durga. Apart from other usual rituals, offering a Dhanush Vana to Skandamata is considered auspicious. Also, it is believed, if women worship Maa Skandamata by offering red flowers, Shringar Samagri, they will be blessed with a happy long-married life and children. The seventh chapter of Durga Saptashati Katha is read on Panchami tithi.

The Panchami tithi begins at 4:55 am, 10 October and concludes at 2:14 am, 11 October. The puja can be performed between 11:45 am and 12:31 pm. The Ravi Yoga, which is considered to be most auspicious, will be between 2:44 pm and 7:54pm.

Who is goddess Skandamata?

Mata Parvati was given the name Skandamata, after she gave birth to lord Skanda also known as Kartikeya. The goddess is three-eyed, four-armed, and rides on a lion. While is one hand she is seen holding infant lord Skanda, her other hand is seen in the fear-dispelling Abhayamudra position. She is seen holding lotus flowers in the remaining two hands. The light-complexioned goddess sits on a lotus and is also referred to as Padamasani.

Significance

It is believed that Maa Skandamata blesses her devotees with salvation, prosperity and power. She is known as the Goddess of Fire and symbolizes love and motherhood. When a devotee worships her, Lord Skanda, who is her lap, is automatically worshipped. Thus, the worshipper enjoys the grace of Skandamata and also the grace of lord Skanda.