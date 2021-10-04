This festival is marked for the duration of nine days where devotees worship the nine forms of goddess Durga. This year, Navratri will be observed from 7 to 15 October.

For the Hindu community and its people, Navratri is an auspicious festival that is observed and celebrated in India as well as many other countries. This festival is marked for the duration of nine days where devotees worship the nine forms of goddess Durga. This year, Navratri will be observed from 7 to 15 October.

During these nine days, devotees of goddess Durga observe a fast, perform puja and celebrate the nine displays of feminine power to the world. One significant aspect about this festival is that different colours are associated with each day, so most of the people get dressed as per the colour that signifies a specific day. Below is the list of colours with the dates and their significance attached to it:

7 October signifies the colour yellow and the tithi is Ghatasthapana/Pratipada. On this day, devotees install the Kalash which is referred to as Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana. Also, the Shailputri form of Durga is worshipped on this day. Meanwhile, the colour yellow signifies joy and cheerfulness.

8 October signifies the colour green and the tithi is Dwitiya. On this day, the unmarried form of goddess Durga, Brahmacharini, is adored and worshipped. Meanwhile, the colour green denotes various aspects of nature and its nourishing qualities.

9 October signifies the colour grey and the tithi is Tritiya and Chaturthi. On this day, ma Chandraghanta is worshipped. Also, devotees worship the Kushmanda form of Goddess Durga. Meanwhile, the colour grey refers to the destruction of evil.

10 October signifies the colour orange and the tithi is Panchami. On this day, devotees worship the mother of Lord Kartikeya - Skanda Mata. Meanwhile, the colour orange symbolises brightness, knowledge and tranquillity.

11 October signifies the colour white and the tithi is Shashti. Devotees on this day, pray to Goddess Katyayani. Meanwhile, the colour white denotes calm, peace, serenity and purity.

12 October signifies the colour red and the tithi is Saptami. On this day, the disciples of goddess Durga worship the Kalaratri form of the deity. Meanwhile, the colour red symbolises passion as well as anger.

13 October signifies the colour blue and the tithi is Ashtami. On this day, Maha Gauri is worshipped by devotees. Meanwhile, the colour blue epitomizes divine energy.

14 October signifies the colour pink and the tithi is Navami. Devotees on this day worship the Siddhidhatri form of Goddess Durga. Meanwhile, the colour pink personifies compassion and purity.

15 October signifies the colour purple and the tithi is Dashami. This is the final day of the Navratri festival and Durga Puja festivities. Meanwhile, the colour purple denotes goal or ambition or energy.