Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti revises date for Class 9 JNVST lateral entry exam; paper to be held on 24 Feb

The total duration for offline exam is two and a half hours and the selection test will consist of questions from Mathematics, General Science, English and Hindi

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has revised the Class 9 JNVST examination, a notice of which has been uploaded on NVS's official website navodaya.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the lateral entry selection test for admission to Class 9 in JNVS for the academic session 2021-2022 will be held on 24 February.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 13 February. The entrance examination for admission to JNVST Class 9 is held in two mediums -- English and Hindi.

According to a report in NDTV, the total duration of the exam is two hours and thirty minutes and the selection test will consist of questions from Mathematics, General Science, English and Hindi. Candidates have to attempt the 100 marks question paper and the examination is being organised offline in pen and paper mode.

The report adds that the admit card for Class 9 admission test is likely to be made available in February. Once released, the hall ticket can be downloaded by the students through the login window at the official website. Candidates will be required to enter their username and password to be able to download the NVS Class 9 admit card.

Admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is made on basis of Selection Test, designed and conducted by the CBSE. Called the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST), the exam is a non-verbal, class-neutral assessment, designed to ensure children from rural areas are able to compete without facing any disadvantage.