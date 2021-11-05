India

Navjot Singh Sidhu takes back resignation as Punjab Congress chief, offers ultimatum to appoint new Advocate General

Senior advocate APS Deol had handed over his resignation to Punjab CM following repeated attacks from Sidhu, who expressed reservations over his appointment for representing two accused cops in a sacrilege case of 2015

FP Staff November 05, 2021 18:54:48 IST
Over a month after he abruptly resigned as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said he has withdrawn his resignation. ANI

Navjot Singh Sidhu Friday said he has taken back his resignation as Punjab Congress chief, over a month after he took the decision to step down from the post.

Making the announcement at a press conference, Sidhu, however, served a new ultimatum to his party. He said he will assume charge the day "when a new Advocate General is appointed".

"I have taken back my resignation (as Punjab Congress chief) and I categorically state that the day new Advocate General will be appointed and a new panel will come, I will take charge of my office. It was not any personal ego," Sidhu said.

He had earlier expressed his reservations over the appointment of senior advocate APS Deol as the state's advocate general.

Deol had represented former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, who headed the state police six years ago during the incidents of sacrilege and police firing on protesters.

Sidhu asserted that offices of AG and DGP are crucial to take to logical conclusion the issues of Bargari sacrilege and drugs.

He had on 28 September resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu, had, however, said he would continue to serve the party.

He had taken over as the state party chief in July this year.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he wrote in the resignation letter.

Congress general secretary and former in-charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat had recently said Sidhu would continue as the state party chief.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: November 05, 2021 18:54:48 IST

