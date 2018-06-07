You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Naveen Patnaik announces welfare scheme for journalists in Odisha; Rs 4 lakh compensation for family of deceased scribe

India PTI Jun 07, 2018 15:55:30 IST

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday announced some welfare measures for working journalists in the state, which include Rs four lakh financial assistance to the family in the event of death of a scribe, a minister said.

File image of Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. Twitter @Naveen_Odisha

File image of Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. Twitter @Naveen_Odisha

The announcement came barely a week within the state government implementing the Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana covering health insurance worth Rs two lakh for journalists.

While the family of a working journalist will be entitled to get Rs four lakh in the event of his death, a top up financial assistance will be provided with the approval of the Director of Medical Education and Training to the health insurance benefit for critical illness if the expenditure exceeds Rs two lakh, Information and Public Relation Minister Pratap Jena said.

Three per cent interest subvention each up to Rs 25 lakh house building loans, four wheeler loan up to Rs four lakh and two wheeler loan upto Rs 50,000 will be released annually.

The subvention will be released annually after repayment of regular instalments with interest by the loanee scribes, he said.

Financial assistance of Rs two lakh will be provided to a journalist in the event of permanent incapacitation.

Educational assistance to the children of deceased working journalist will be provided at the rate of Rs 1500 per month and Rs 2500 per month for higher studies.

To facilitate 3 days/1 week/2 week training of minimum 25 and maximum 35 journalists within the state in institute like Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), training cost upto Rs 10,000 per journalist, will be borne by the government, he said.

Patnaik instructed information and public relations department to implement the benefits immediately.


Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 15:55 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores