Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Naveen Patnaik announces ban on use of plastic from 2 October in Odisha's major cities like Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

India Press Trust of India Jul 10, 2018 15:53:57 IST

Bhubaneswar: Moving towards its target of making Odisha plastic-free over the next two years, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced a complete ban on use of plastic in several places from 2 October, this year.

File image of Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. PTI

File image of Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. PTI

Patnaik made the announcement while participating in the "Ama Mukshya Mantri, Ama Katha" (Our Chief Minister, our Talk) programme, a video conferencing initiative to connect with the people in every nook and cranny of the state.

Patnaik said the plastic-ban would be imposed in municipal corporation areas and Puri town from Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October. The major cities where the ban will be imposed in the first phase include Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Samalpur and Rourkela. The ban will be made effective all over the state over the next two years, Patnaik said.

The Housing and Urban Development Department and Panchayati Raj department have been mandated for executing the order in urban and rural areas, respectively. The Forest and Environment Department will monitor the plastic pollution control work across the state.

Patnaik also appealed to all to plant a sapling each during the monsoon and take care of it. If we all plant a tree and take care of it, the environment will be protected and the human beings will live in good condition and we can work for the development of our family and society, he said.

Patnaik expressed satisfaction at the increase of green cover in the state which is more than the national average.

 


Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 15:53 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores