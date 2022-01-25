National Voters Day 2022: History, significance and how the day is celebrated

National Voters Day was first celebrated in 2011 and was initiated by then-President Pratibha Devi Patil on Election Commission's 61st foundation day.

National Voters Day is observed on 25 January every year by the Election Commission of India. The day marks the foundation of the poll-conducting body in 1950. This year, ECI will celebrate the 12th National Voters day.

History and significance of the day

National Voters Day was first celebrated in 2011 and was initiated by then-President Pratibha Devi Patil on Election Commission's 61st foundation day. The ECI is a Constitutional body and is responsible to conduct free and fair elections across the country at all levels of the legislature.

National Voters Day is dedicated to the crores of voters of the nation and is utilised to spread awareness among people about the importance of voting. According to the poll-organising body, this day is also meant to encourage the youth to participate in the electoral process and maximise the enrolment of new voters.

How National Voters Day is celebrated

The day is celebrated in New Delhi every year in presence of the President of India as its chief guest. Celebrations include felicitating new voters who are given their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC). Several cultural events such as dance and plays are also organised to mark National Voters Day.

How the day was celebrated last year

Last year, the event was held at Ashok Hotel in New Delhi and President Ram Nath Kovind was the chief guest. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Kovind graced the occasion virtually from Rashtrapati Bhawan. The theme of the event was 'Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed'.

During the programme, President Kovind conferred the 2020-21 National Awards and also launched a digital radio service of the Election Commission - Web Radio Hello Voters.