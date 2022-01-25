National Tourism Day 2022: History, significance and how the day is celebrated

This year's Tourism Day celebrations will come under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. T

The Ministry of Tourism is set to celebrate National Tourism Day on 25 January, 2022 like every other year. The day is observed to spread awareness among people about the importance of tourism for the country's economy.

This year's Tourism Day celebrations will come under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The Mahotsav event is a 75-week-long grand celebration launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark 75 years of the nation's independence.

History of the day

As per a report by Times Now digital, it is not known when exactly this day came about. However, in the year 1948, a Tourist Traffic Committee was set up to promote tourism. While the committee's first regional offices were opened in the same year in Delhi and Mumbai, more offices in Kolkata and Chennai were added in 1951.

Later, in 1958, a department specifically pertaining to tourism was established under the Ministry of Tourism and Communication. It was headed by the Deputy General in the rank of Joint Secretary, the report added.

Significance of the day

India is among the oldest civilisations in the world and offers diversity and multiculturalism. The country has a rich heritage and attractive places to visit, making it a popular tourist destination.

The day is celebrated in the country to aware people of the growth prospects of the tourism sector and how it impacts India's economic development.

How the day was celebrated last year

Last year, the National Tourism Day was observed virtually in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Tourism organised seminars between 21 January and 22 February, 2021 around the theme 'Dekho Apna Desh'.

The tourism sector had been immensely affected due to the pandemic which induced restrictions on travel around the world. Reports suggest that experts, however, expect the sector to emerge back with a greater impact globally.