After these tests, India became the sixth country to join the ‘nuclear club’ nations

India is celebrating National Technology Day today (11 May) to highlight the achievements of engineers and scientists in the field of science and technology. This year, India is commemorating the 30th anniversary of National Technology Day.

History and Significance:

On this day in 1998, India had successfully test-fired the Shakti-I nuclear missile at Pokhran, Rajasthan. The operation was spearheaded by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and followed by more nuclear tests under the Operation Shakti initiative.

After these tests, India became the sixth country to join the ‘nuclear club’ nations. India was declared as a nuclear state by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

On the same day, India had also tested its first homemade aircraft ‘Hansa-3’ which was designed by National Aerospace Laboratory. The test took place in Bengaluru, Karnataka. It is now used for pilot training, surveillance, and other such purposes.

Another milestone associated with this day is the successful test of India’s surface-to-air Trishul missile. The missile is now a part of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme of India.

Theme of National Technology Day 2021:

The Technology Development Board (TDB), every year, chooses a theme for National Technology Day. This year, the theme is “Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future”.

Taking to social media on the special day, many politicians have greeted the scientists.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot dedicated this day to engineers and innovators “who are helping in the country’s growth & bringing positive changes in our lives”.

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar wrote, “Today, on National Technology Day, let's honour the scientists & engineers of our country who through their hard work & perseverance have aided in the progress of our country”.

Among others who extended on National Technology Day, 2021 are Nitin Gadkari and Pramod Sawant.