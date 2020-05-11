National Technology Day 2020: Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind, Rajnath Singh applaud scientific community's achievements

National Technology Day is celebrated on 11 May to commemorate the achievements, innovations and technological advancements in India. On this day in 1998, India successfully carried out nuclear tests in Rajasthan's Pokhran.

It also marks the test flight of the first indigenous aircraft 'Hansa-3' and the successful test firing of the Trishul missile.

National Technology Day symbolises India’s quest for scientific inquiry and technological creativity and their integration for national socio-economic benefits and a global presence.

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted citizens saying that National Technology Day celebrates the incomparable contribution of the scientific community in making the nation self-reliant.

Greetings to the fellow citizens on the National Technology Day, marking the anniversary of the nuclear tests of 1998. On this occasion, we celebrate the incomparable contribution of the scientific community in making the nation self-reliant. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 11, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted all those who are “leveraging technology” to bring about a positive change in the lives of others. “The tests in Pokhran in 1998 also showed the difference a strong political leadership can make,” PM Modi tweeted, highlighting a segment from the Mann Ki Baat programme where he spoke about the same.

On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India’s history. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2020

The tests in Pokhran in 1998 also showed the difference a strong political leadership can make. Here is what I had said about Pokhran, India’s scientists and Atal Ji’s remarkable leadership during one of the #MannKiBaat programmes. pic.twitter.com/UuJR1tLtrL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2020

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu extended his greetings, celebrating the remarkable strides made by India in science and technology, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed his best wishes to the scientific fraternity.

Greetings On #NationalTechnologyDay. While celebrating the remarkable strides made by India in Science & Technology, I urge scientists to come up with innovative low-cost solutions to overcome challenges like COVID-19 pandemic & improve the lives of common people. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 11, 2020

I convey my best wishes to scientific fraternity of the country on the ocassion of National Technology Day. I appeal to DRDO, OFBs, DPSUs, Industry and Defence Startups to synergize their efforts to provide state of the art indigenous Defence technologies to the Nation. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 11, 2020

Here's how others greeted the scientific community on the occasion of National Technology Day:

On #NationalTechnologyDay, offer my gratitude to scientists, engineers & IT professionals across the globe who are helping the humankind battle the #COVID19 crisis through technology. pic.twitter.com/ZaFJmmZshE — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 11, 2020

Salute to the tech innovators, entrepreneurs and scientists for putting India at the forefront of Science and Technology. #NationalTechnologyDay pic.twitter.com/31S2ZbZXHj — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 11, 2020

On #NationalTechnologyDay, we remember and value the vision and commitment of those who contributed to the development of science & technology in our country. pic.twitter.com/NnKWksI0V2 — Congress (@INCIndia) May 11, 2020

Greetings to fellow countrymen on #NationalTechnologyDay On this day in 1998, India established itself as a nuclear power. Let us honour the services of our scientific community & continue to leverage technology for our nation’s progress. pic.twitter.com/bZEPxio2Y5 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 11, 2020

With the coronavirus crisis highlighting how technology has been at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic, the Technology Development Board (TBD), which organises National Technology Day, is focusing on technological solutions to reboot the economy.

