You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

National Technology Day 2020: Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind, Rajnath Singh applaud scientific community's achievements

India FP Trending May 11, 2020 12:53:44 IST

National Technology Day is celebrated on 11 May to commemorate the achievements, innovations and technological advancements in India. On this day in 1998, India successfully carried out nuclear tests in Rajasthan's Pokhran.

It also marks the test flight of the first indigenous aircraft 'Hansa-3' and the successful test firing of the Trishul missile.

National Technology Day symbolises India’s quest for scientific inquiry and technological creativity and their integration for national socio-economic benefits and a global presence.

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted citizens saying that National Technology Day celebrates the incomparable contribution of the scientific community in making the nation self-reliant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted all those who are “leveraging technology” to bring about a positive change in the lives of others. “The tests in Pokhran in 1998 also showed the difference a strong political leadership can make,” PM Modi tweeted, highlighting a segment from the Mann Ki Baat programme where he spoke about the same.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu extended his greetings, celebrating the remarkable strides made by India in science and technology, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed his best wishes to the scientific fraternity.

Here's how others greeted the scientific community on the occasion of National Technology Day:

With the coronavirus crisis highlighting how technology has been at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic, the Technology Development Board (TBD), which organises National Technology Day, is focusing on technological solutions to reboot the economy.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 11, 2020 12:53:44 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Could Vitamin D deficiency be harmful to COVID-19 patients?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 11 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 11 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres