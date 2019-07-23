National Talent Search Examination 2020 dates declared by NCERT; first stage to be held on 2, 3 and 17 November

The National Council of Educational Research and Training invites application for students in the 10th standard to avail government scholarships up to PhD level under National Talent Search Scheme. Under this scheme, a two-tier examination known as the National Talent Search Examination is being conducted every year among the students for selection for merit-based scholarship.

Last year, the NCERT increased the number of scholarship to 2,000 from 1,000 disbursed earlier.

The selected candidates are provided with scholarship of Rs 1,250 per month for classes XI and XII, scholarship of Rs 2,000 per month for undergraduate and post-graduate level. Scholarship for students pursuing PhD is provided in accordance with UGC norms.

The first stage of the exams will be held on 2 November in Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Andaman and Nicobar islands and on 17 November in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. On 3 November, the first-level examination will be held in remaining states. The second stage of the exam would be held on 10 May next year in all states and Union Territories.

The last date of application may be different for different states and would be notified by the concerned state. The filled up application form has to be signed long before the last date of submission by the head of the school.

The exam will be held in two papers: mental ability test and scholastic aptitude test. Each paper will consist of 100 questions and of 100 marks. Each paper is to be answered in 120 minutes each.

There will be no fees for the second level exam. But states may impose fees for the first level. The amount would be decided by the state authorities.

At the second level of the examination, there will be 15 percent reservation for scheduled castes, 7.5 percent reservation for scheduled tribes, 27 percent reservation for other backward classes and 10 percent for Economically Weaker Sections not covered under SC, ST and OBC category, and 4 percent for people with physical disabilities.

Students studying abroad can also appear in the NTSE and application forms to be filled by them would be uploaded in the NCERT website in October 2019.

The Indian students studying abroad in Class X or equivalent class shall be exempted from the first level-screening test and shall be permitted to appear directly at the second level examination conducted by the NCERT. A candidate shall be eligible to appear in the second level NTS examination only if he or she has obtained at least 60 percent marks (in aggregate) at the previous annual examination.

A candidate will have to appear in the NTS examination at a centre in India at her/his own cost. A candidate desiring to appear in the NTS examination may request the same through the head of the institution where he or she is studying along with an attested copy (by the head of the institution) of the marksheet of Class IX. The request should reach the Head, Department of Educational Survey Division, NCERT, New Delhi-110016 latest by 31 December of the concerned year. The Council shall allot roll numbers to the eligible candidates and inform them about the date, time and the venue of examination along with other relevant instructions. No request for change of Centre shall be entertained.

If a candidate is selected, the scholarship shall be paid for pursuing studies in India only. Change of centre will be permitted in genuine cases and as per instructions issued from NCERT.