National Skill Development Corporation ties up with European aviation training centre to offer courses in universities

New Delhi: The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has entered into a collaboration with a premier European aviation training centre to set up skill academies in private universities and offer aviation-related courses to students.

The agreement between NSDC and Czech Aviation Training Centre (CATC) will see the rollout of short-term courses and, diploma and degree programmes in the aviation sector for both service and maintenance segment in a phased manner at universities as recommended by the NSDC, the corporation said in a statement.

The training will be based on industry-defined standards under National Skills Qualification Framework, which will be further aligned to the European Aviation Safety Agency standards, the NSDC communique said.

Placements will be facilitated for all students who successfully complete their training programme, across both national and international airlines. To run the cabin crew training, CATC will invest approximately euro 12,000 to set-up a lab in each of the university and also provide equipment for safety and service within the skill academy, the statement said.

"Successful candidates trained under this partnership will pass the entry screening of an Allied Domestic or International airline. We will also provide employment linkages under this partnership which will help make skill training effective and aspirational," MD and CEO of NSDC Manish Kumar said.

The partnership will also see the setting up of labs in universities to provide training for cabin crew, ATC pre-training and aviation security.

During the ongoing financial year, CATC will also explore the possibility of installing advanced equipment like CEET Simulator for A320 cabin crew training at a university recommended by NSDC with an investment of about Rs 4.5 crore, CEO of CATC Antonin Jakubse said.