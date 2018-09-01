National Nutrition Week: Mamata Banerjee says Bengal govt to reduce malnutrition, anaemia in women and children by 2020

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has taken up a multi-sectoral strategy to reduce under-nutrition and anaemia among women and children in the state by 2020, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.

On a day of the commencement of the National Nutrition Week, Banerjee said that her government had taken up the 'State Nutrition Mission' from July 2017.

"#NationalNutritionWeek begins today. In Bangla, State Nutrition Mission as a multi-sectoral strategy to reduce under-nutrition and anaemia amongst women and children in a targeted manner by 2020, has started functioning from July 2017," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

The National Nutrition Week is observed every year from 1 September to 7 September with an objective to intensify awareness on the importance of nutrition on health which has an impact on the development, productivity, economic growth and national development.