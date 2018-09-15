National Nutrition Month: Akshaya Patra Foundation urges Narendra Modi to speak on 'nutrition for all' in next Mann ki Baat

New Delhi: Joining the country in observing the National Nutrition Month, an NGO said it has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up the topic of 'ensuring access to nutrition for all' in his upcoming 'Mann ki Baat' programme.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation has started an outreach campaign to address hunger and malnutrition. As a part of this campaign, conscientious citizens are being encouraged to sign pledge cards committing to 'no wastage of food' and support under-served people by feeding them, the NGO said.

The signed pledge cards will be sent to the Prime Minister's Office to express the collective commitment and request the prime minister to take up the topic, 'ensuring access to nutrition for all' in the upcoming 'Mann ki Baat', it said. The objective of the campaign is to spread awareness and create tangible action by involving thousands of people and critical stakeholders in the public and private sectors in the National Nutrition Month mission.

As of now, the Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat are among the people supporting the campaign by taking the pledge, the foundation said.

The Women and Child Development Ministry has said they would be observing September as the National Nutrition Month every year.