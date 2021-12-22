National Mathematics Day 2021: Wishes and quotes to share on Srinivasa Ramanujan’s birth anniversary

Apart from celebrating the birth anniversary, the day also aims to raise awareness among people about the importance of mathematics in everyday life.

National Mathematics Day is observed and celebrated on 22 December across the country. It is a day that marks the birth anniversary of renowned Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, who was born on this day in the year 1887 in Tamil Nadu’s Erode city.

This special day was announced by former prime minister Manmohan Singh on 26 February 2012 when he was visiting Madras University. The announcement was made to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Ramanujan. To celebrate this day, several educational programs and events are held at schools and universities.

According to India Today, here are a few National Mathematics Day quotes, to celebrate the day:

Without mathematics, there's nothing you can do. Everything around you is mathematics. Everything around you is numbers. - Shakuntala Devi

Pure mathematics is, in its way, the poetry of logical ideas. -Albert Einstein

Nature is written in mathematical language. -Galileo Galilei

Mathematics is a game played according to certain simple rules with meaningless marks on paper -David Hilbert

There should be no such thing as boring mathematics. -Edsger W Dijkstra

National Mathematics Day Wishes: