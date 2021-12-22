National Mathematics Day 2021: Wishes and quotes to share on Srinivasa Ramanujan’s birth anniversary
Apart from celebrating the birth anniversary, the day also aims to raise awareness among people about the importance of mathematics in everyday life.
National Mathematics Day is observed and celebrated on 22 December across the country. It is a day that marks the birth anniversary of renowned Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, who was born on this day in the year 1887 in Tamil Nadu’s Erode city.
This special day was announced by former prime minister Manmohan Singh on 26 February 2012 when he was visiting Madras University. The announcement was made to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Ramanujan. To celebrate this day, several educational programs and events are held at schools and universities.
According to India Today, here are a few National Mathematics Day quotes, to celebrate the day:
- Without mathematics, there's nothing you can do. Everything around you is mathematics. Everything around you is numbers. - Shakuntala Devi
- Pure mathematics is, in its way, the poetry of logical ideas. -Albert Einstein
- Nature is written in mathematical language. -Galileo Galilei
- Mathematics is a game played according to certain simple rules with meaningless marks on paper -David Hilbert
- There should be no such thing as boring mathematics. -Edsger W Dijkstra
National Mathematics Day Wishes:
- Happy Mathematics Day to all those professors and teachers who made us learn the subject!
- To understand the various calculations of life, love maths in an unmatched way. Happy Maths Day!
- What makes a person perfect? It’s his ability to solve maths at the fastest speed. Happy Maths Day!
- The supreme power a person can have is to be educated with maths, even simple calculation. Happy Maths Day!
- Numbers are the foundation of life, that is why maths needs to be mastered for the best. Happy Maths Day!
- The one thing that you cannot ignore is that the world is filled with numbers and calculations. Happy Mathematics Day!