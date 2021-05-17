National Law University (NLU) postpones AILET 2021; extends last date to apply till 25 June
The university will decide the new dates once the COVID-19 situation improves in the country
The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has postponed the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2021. The decision has been taken due to the current pandemic situation in the country. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 20 June. The university will decide the new dates once the COVID-19 situation improves in the country. The last date to submit the application forms has also been extended till 25 June. Candidates are advised to visit the official website nludelhi.ac.in for further updates regarding the exam.
AILET is a country-wide exam for admission to BALLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD programmes for the academic year 2021-22 at NLU.
Total seats:
BALLB (Hons): 120 seats
LLM: 80 seats
PhD: 15 seats
In addition, one extra seat for Kashmiri migrants and two extra seats for residents of Jammu and Kashmir are reserved for BALLB (Hons), while one extra seat is reserved for Kashmiri migrants in the LLM programme.
Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:
- Visit https://nludelhi.ac.in/home.aspx
- On the homepage, click on the tab ‘AILET 2021 admissions’
- Press the ‘New Registration’ link to start the registration
- Select the programme for which you want to apply for
- Enter your name, mobile number, email id to register and generate OTP
- Enter the OTP and register yourself
- Now, use your user id and password to log in
- Fill the application form, upload documents, photograph and signature
- Pay the fee and submit the form
- Save a copy. If required, take a printout
Here’s the direct link to apply
For general category candidates, the fee is Rs 3,050 while for SC/ST and Persons with Disabilities (PWD), the amount is Rs 1,050. For candidates belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL), there will be no application fee.
