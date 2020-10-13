National Housing Bank releases e-admit card for Assistant Manager Scale I post at nbh.org.in

The recruitment exam will be conducted online on 18 October at various centres across the country

The National Housing Bank (NHB) has released the admit card for Assistant Manager' recruitment examination on its website nbh.org.in. The NHB Assistant Manager examination will be conducted on 18 October.

According to a report by The Times of India, the written recruitment exam for the post of Assistant Manager (Scale 1) will be conducted online at various centres across the country. Examinees will have to produce their hall ticket with recent photograph affixed.

Candidates will also have to carry valid photo ID proof in original to the exam centre.

As per a report by Jagran Josh, the exam will be conducted in two parts - objective time and subjective type.

The objective type section will be of 200 marks and candidates will get three hours to answer the paper. The questions will be based on English language, quantitative aptitude, general awareness, reasoning and computer aptitude.

The paper 2 will have two questions on English language (letter writing and essay). The paper will be of 25 marks and candidates will get 30 minutes to complete the paper.

Candidates who get shortlisted in the exam will be qualified for interview round.

Candidates must adhere to health guidelines mentioned on the admit card. They will have to cover their mouth and nose with face mask and maintain social distancing at the exam centre.

Steps to download NHB Assistant Manager admit card 2020:

Step 1: Log on to NHB official website - nbh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the announcement section, tap on the link that reads, "Download e-call Letter for the Recruitment of Assistant Managers (Scale I).

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you have to key in registration number/ roll number and password.

Step 4: Your NBH Assistant Manager (Scale-I) recruitment exam e-admit card will be displayed on the page.

Step 5: Check the details mentioned on the hall ticket before saving and taking a print out.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/nhbams1aug20/cloea_oct20/login.php?appid=f755dc92762331af537e638684fad688