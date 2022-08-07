National Handloom Day is observed on 7 August. It is a day to acknowledge the handloom weaving community for their huge contribution to the country.

National Handloom Day is observed on 7 August every year across India. It is a day to acknowledge the handloom weaving community for their huge contribution to the socio-economic development of the country. The handloom sector is one of the foremost symbols of the rich cultural heritage of India. This special day also reaffirms India’s commitment to protect traditional handloom industries as well as help weavers to ensure a stable livelihood.

For those who are unaware, National Handloom Day is celebrated on the same day the Swadeshi Movement was launched in the year 1905. The day is to create awareness about the handloom industry and its contribution to India's socio-economic development among the general public.

In 2015, the first National Handloom Day was organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centenary Hall of Madras University, Chennai. The aim behind it was to empower the workers in this sector.

Below are a few wishes, messages, and greetings to share on National Handloom Day tihs year:

- Warm wishes to your friends, neighbours, and family on National Handloom Day 2022.

- The Handloom Sector constitutes an integral part of the rural and semi-rural livelihood. Wishes to those who are part of it. Happy Handloom Day!

-A very happy National Handloom Day 2022 to the people associated with the handloom society.

-Today is the day to celebrate National Handloom Day, so make it special by buying or wearing the beauty of India’s handloom weavers.

- On National Handloom Day 2022, be proud to flaunt the beauty of the country’s handloom products.

Quotes:

-A good life is like weaving. Energy is created in the tension. The struggle, the pull, and the tug are everything - Joan Erikson.

- I do regard spinning and weaving as a necessary part of any national system of education - Mahatma Gandhi.

- Our weavings in the cosmic web are not self-contained. Rather, they are part of the design of our collective humanity- Lisa Hunt.

- Sometimes, when I wake up at night, I feel invisible hands weaving my destiny - Fernando Pessoa.

- You see, when weaving a blanket, an Indian woman leaves a flaw in the weaving of that blanket to let the soul out - Martha Graham.