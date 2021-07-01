National Doctors' Day: Modi hails 'exemplary' service by medical fraternity during pandemic; highlights of PM's address

National Doctors' Day: Equating the doctors with God, the prime minister paid tributes to all healthcare professionals who lost their lives while treating COVID-19 patients

On the occasion of National Doctors' Day, Prime Minister Thursday addressed the medical fraternity and heaped praises for their contribution in the battle against coronavirus pandemic.

Equating the doctors with God, the prime minister paid tributes to all healthcare professionals who lost their lives while treating COVID-19 patients. "I want to thank all the doctors on behalf of all 1.3 billion people of India. Our doctors worked like Gods and change the course of our lives," he said.

Why is it relevant?

Modi made the remarks while addressing the doctors' fraternity at an event organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Like every year, the country observed National Doctors' Day on Thursday (1 July) to honour the contributions of the doctors community. The first National Doctor's day was celebrated in the country in July 1991.

What else did Modi say while thanking doctors

The prime minister said that at a time when the country is fighting a war against the pandemic, doctors have worked for 24X7 to ensure treatment to the affected.

"There have been those doctors who laid down their lives saving the lives of others. I pay homage to all those doctors who made the supreme sacrifice," he said.

Here are the key points of what the PM said during the address:

During the first wave, the government had allocated Rs 15,000 crores as a special fund to increase the health infrastructure in the country, Modi said.

"We have also seen in recent times that many doctors and medical practitioners have actively promoted yoga and wellness. Yoga should reach all corners of the world," he said.

"Service rendered by doctors in last one-and-a-half years is exemplary; I thank them on behalf of all 1.3 billion Indians. Our doctors, their knowledge and experience are helping us in battling this virus," he said, while addressing the medical fraternity.

Acknowledging the doctors' contribution, Modi said that our doctors are facing this new and fast mutating virus with their experience and expertise

"Despite the limitations of long-neglected medical infrastructure and pressure of population, India's per lakh population rate of infection and death rate is still manageable compared to even developed countries. Loss of lives is always painful but many lives have been saved too. Credit goes to hard-working doctors, healthcare workers, frontline workers for saving many lives," the prime minister said.

"If we look at our death and infection rate, then you will see that we have fared better than many big countries. We have set aside more than 2 lakh crore for medical infrastructure," he said.

Referring to violence against the health workers during the pandemic, Modi assured that the government is committed towards safety and security of the doctors and other medical staff.

On Doctors' Day, the prime minister also urged doctors to undertake research, documentation on benefits of vaccines, early diagnosis and specific treatments.

"We have come up with a Credit Guarantee Scheme of Rs 50,000 crores to strengthen the health infrastructure in such areas, where there is a lack of health facilities," Modi further said.

Earlier on Thursday, Modi had greeted the doctors' on Twitter and said that India’s strides in the world of medicine are commendable and have contributed to making the planet healthier.

