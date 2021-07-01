National Doctor's Day 2021: Quotes, wishes and messages to share with doctors
In India, National Doctor's Day is commemorated to honour the iconic physician Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy for his contribution to the medical field.
Every year, National Doctor’s Day is celebrated on 1 July by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in India. The day is celebrated across the world, however, its observance varies from one country to the other. The day aims at appreciating and thanking health workers, medical practitioners for their never-ending services and contribution.
In India, National Doctor's Day is commemorated to honour the iconic physician Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy for his contribution to the medical field. For the unversed, the date is the birthday (1 July 1882) as well as the death day (1 July 1962) of Dr Roy.
As the National Doctor's Day 2021 is observed today, check below a few messages and quotes to share with your doctors on a special day:
- Doctors are the boon directly sent from God for us. Salute to the heroic job you do even in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Happy Doctor’s Day
- Only a doctor is blessed with the magical powers to treat a life, to bring health into our lives, and to be there with us when we have lost all our hopes. A Happy Doctor’s Day 2021 to you
- A doctor is bestowed with the eye to see and treat weakness in mankind. He is the one who can give us hope when we are in doom. Sending warm wishes to you on National Doctor’s Day 2021
- Along with being a good doctor, you’ve got a great personality that brings warmth and joy to our hearts. Happy Doctor’s Day
- The doctor of the future will give no medicine but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, in diet and in the cause and prevention of disease - Thomas Edison
- Medicines cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients - Carl Jung
- Doctors are one of the most inspiring figures of society and their effort should be celebrated every day. Here's wishing you a Happy National Doctor's Day