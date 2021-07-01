In India, National Doctor's Day is commemorated to honour the iconic physician Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy for his contribution to the medical field.

Every year, National Doctor’s Day is celebrated on 1 July by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in India. The day is celebrated across the world, however, its observance varies from one country to the other. The day aims at appreciating and thanking health workers, medical practitioners for their never-ending services and contribution.

In India, National Doctor's Day is commemorated to honour the iconic physician Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy for his contribution to the medical field. For the unversed, the date is the birthday (1 July 1882) as well as the death day (1 July 1962) of Dr Roy.

As the National Doctor's Day 2021 is observed today, check below a few messages and quotes to share with your doctors on a special day: