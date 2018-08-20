National Dairy Development Board to send relief materials worth Rs 2 crore to Kerala, will supply milk packs to relief camps across state

Anand: The Gujarat-based National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) on Monday said it will dispatch relief materials worth Rs 2 crore comprising over 10 lakh packs of ready-to-drink milk, 500 tonnes of cattle feed and veterinary medicines to flood-hit Kerala.

A release from the Anand-headquartered dairy cooperative said that its chairman Dilip Rath had informed Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan that an earlier consignment of one lakh packets of sterile milk was unloaded at Thrissur and Kozhikode on Sunday morning.

"During the next few days, NDDB will supply more than a million such packs for distribution among the people in relief camps across the state. These packs are being sourced from the Dakshina Kannada Milk Unions dairy plant in Mangalore," it said.

The NDDB also informed that 10,000 bags of cattle feed, totalling 500 tonnes, would be supplied to flood-hit areas in the southern state.

"The first lot of 46 tonnes, being sourced from the Karnataka Milk Federations cattle feed plant at Hassan, has reached Wayanad district (in Kerala) and is ready for distribution," it said.

The Gujarat dairy major said that its subsidiary, Indian Immunologicals Limited, would be airlifting veterinary medicines worth about Rs 5 lakh to Kerala.

NDDB employees have also decided to donate a part of their salaries to help in relief efforts in Kerala, it said.