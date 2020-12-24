National Consumer Rights Day 2020: All you need to know about theme, significance of Jago Grahak Jago campaign

The theme for National Consumer Day 2020 is New features of Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

National Consumer Rights Day is observed on 24 December every year in India. The day aims to highlight the importance of the consumer movement as well as the need to make them aware and informed of their rights and responsibilities. On this day in the year 1986, the Consumer Protection Act 1986 came into force after receiving the presidential assent.

As per a report by India Today, the main objective of the Consumer Protection Act is to provide consumers with effective safeguards against various types of exploitation including defective goods, unsatisfactory services as well as unfair trade practices.

According to a report by Scroll, the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 is considered to be the 'Magna Karta' in the field of consumer protection to keep a check on the unfair trade practices. Following this, a huge network of consumer forums and appellate courts were established across India for speedy and inexpensive settlements of consumer disputes. It also helped empower consumers to a large extent.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has also launched Jago Grahak Jago programme to make consumers aware of information and rights.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has asked stated to celebrate the National Consumer Day 2020 in a befitting manner through webinars. Also, it has asked to launch e-filing services, wherever ready, so that consumers can file their grievances online, without physically visiting the Consumer Courts to get their issues addressed.

It is to be noted that the World Consumer Rights Day is observed on 15 March every year.