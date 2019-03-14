National Conference party worker shot at in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag; shifted to Srinagar hospital

A National Conference (NC) party worker was shot at in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag on Thursday evening, according to CNN-News18. NC leader Omar Abdullah tweeted the news, confirming that Mohammed Ismail Wani has been injured.

Wani, a block president in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara, was admitted to a hospital in Srinagar.

My @JKNC_ colleague Mohd Ismail Wani, block President Bijbehara block in South Kashmir of has been shot & injured. He has been referred to Srinagar. Praying for his recovery. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 14, 2019

This incident has been reported only a day after militants gunned down a former Special Police Officer outside his residence in Pulwama district’s Pinglena village.

While announcing the Lok Sabha election dates on 10 March, the Election Commission had said that the dates for the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir was not announced owing to security concerns.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said that the ground situation in the state was being assessed to ascertain the requirement of security forces to ensure polls are conducted safely.

