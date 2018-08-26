National Conference approaches ex-solicitor general Gopal Subramanium to defend Article 35A in Supreme Court

Srinagar: The National Conference has engaged former solicitor general of India Gopal Subramanium to defend Article 35A of the Constitution, which is facing a legal challenge in the Supreme Court, the party said on Sunday.

"Party president and member of Parliament from Srinagar constituency, Farooq Abdullah, yesterday (Saturday) held detailed discussions with senior lawyers in Delhi in the context of petitions challenging the state's special status in the Supreme Court," a party spokesperson said.

He said Abdullah had met Subramanium and engaged his service to represent the party's intervention plea in the top court.

Subramanium is a former chairman of the Bar Council of India and has been part of numerous landmark cases. He was given the National Law Day Award for being an outstanding jurist, presented to him in 2009 by the president.

The National Conference spokesperson said Abdullah was accompanied by the party's provincial presidents for Jammu and Kashmir Devender Singh Rana and Nasir Aslam Wani during the meetings.

Article 35A, incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order, accords special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and denies property rights to a woman who marries a person from outside the state.