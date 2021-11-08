'Nation indebted to him': PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda laud LK Advani on 94th birthday

Born in Karachi in undivided India, Advani joined the RSS and then the Jana Sangh since the latter's foundation

Former deputy prime minister and BJP's longest-serving president LK Advani on Monday turned 94 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other leaders celebrating at his residence and lauding his contributions to the country and the party.

The principal architect of the BJP's rise as a major national political party as he tied its fortunes with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the late 80s, Advani crafted and shaped the Hindutva politics, and spearheaded the party and its forerunner Jana Sangh for decades along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Born in Karachi in undivided India, he joined the RSS and then the Jana Sangh since the latter's foundation.

"Birthday greetings to respected Advani Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. The nation remains indebted to him for his numerous efforts towards empowering people and enhancing our cultural pride. He is also widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect," Modi earlier tweeted.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh hailed Advani as an inspiration and guide, and said he is counted among those most respected leaders whose scholarship, foresight and intellect are acknowledged by everyone.

BJP president J Nadda praised the veteran leader for taking the party to the masses and paying a key role in the country's development. Wishing him a long and healthy life, he said the nonagenarian leader was an inspiration to crores of party workers.

