NATA Result 2019 declared: Results of entrance test for architecture course released, check scorecard at nata.in

NATA Result 2019 declared | The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) declared the results of the 2019 exam today (Friday, 3 May). Candidates can check the official website — nata.in for the score card. The exam is conducted by the Council of Architecture, New Delhi.

Candidates are advised to keep their registration number and other details ready to log in to the official website.

Steps to check NATA Result 2019 on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official site nata.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘NATA Result 2019’ link available on the home page

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their registration number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a print out of the same

The score card of the NATA 2019 result will contain details of the marks scored by the candidate in both papers — Mathematics and general aptitude, and drawing — and the candidate's rank will also be mentioned on the score card. Apart from these details, the scorecard will have the percentile score based on the cut-off and tie-breaking score, reports said. It will also contain basic details like roll number and date of examination.

Candidates need a score equal to or more than the minimum cutoff marks in the individual papers as well as in the aggregate of the two papers. A candidate who doesn't qualify in any of these three components will not be qualified for NATA 2019. Hence, they will not get admission to B.Arch courses.

The NATA is a national level examination for admission to undergraduate courses in Architecture and is conducted by the National Institute of Advanced Studies in Architecture.

The results will be released for the first attempt of NATA 2019. The first aptitude test was conducted on 14 April, 2019. The final answer key has already been released by the Council of Architecture.

The examination was conducted in two shifts — the first shift was from 10 am to 11 am and the second shift from 11.15 am to 1.15 pm. The total marks in the examination were 200.

The registration process for second attempt of NATA 2019 will end on 12 June and the exam will be conducted by the authorities on 7 July. The result for the second attempt is expected to be declared on 21 July, 2019. The timing and the examination pattern will be the same as the first.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

