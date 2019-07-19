NATA Result 2019: Council of Architecture announces result for NATA July exam, check scores on nata.in

NATA Result 2019 | The Council of Architecture (CoA) has released the result for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) examination. The students who appeared for the examination will be able to check the results online from the official website of NATA at nata.in. Those students who qualified the exam will be eligible to take admission in five-year B.Arch degree courses across the country. Students can also click on the direct link to check and download their result.

Steps to check the NATA result 2019:

Step 1: Open the official website of NATA at nata.in

Step 2: At the bottom of the homepage, click on the link that says ‘click here’ next to 'NATA July 2019 results'

Step 3: On the new page that opens, enter your log-in credentials.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of it for future reference.

The test is conducted twice a year by CoA. According to The Indian Express, a total of 35,748 students registered for the NATA exam held in April while 35,651 students applied for the July exam. Out of the 18,126 students who appeared for NATA held on 7 July, 2019, at least 14,589 students cleared the exam.

The result for NATA held on 14 April, 2019 was declared on 5 May, in which 27,232 students had successfully cleared the exam. The test was held at 191 centres across the country and at one centre in Dubai.