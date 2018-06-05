NATA Result 2018 announced: Check National Aptitude Test in Architecture results at nata.in

The results for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2018 were announced by the Council of Architecture (CoA) on Monday (4 June) on the official website nata.in at 6 pm in the evening, according to reports.

Due to heavy traffic, the website was unresponsive for a few hours. Candidates can check their NATA scores on an alternative website for the result by clicking on this link.

NATA 2018 result was scheduled to be released on 1 June but the dates were revised, reports said. The NATA Examination 2018, which was held in two parts, was conducted on 29 May on Sunday from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

NATA Result 2018 will be available in three formats — marks obtained out of 200 and in each component, merit listing based on marks and tie-breaking rules and percentile score based on merit listing, Times Now reported.

Candidates may follow these steps to check NATA result 2018:

Step 1: Visit nata.in. Search and click on the link “Attention For NATA 2018 please visit learning.tcsionhub.in/test/nata-2018.”

Step 2: A new tab for 'Results' would be displayed next to where the 'View Responses' tab is.

Step 3: Click on it to open the NATA 2018 Candidate Login portal.

Step 4: Candidates must Enter App Seq number and Password, ie date of birth in dd/mm/yyyy format

Step 5: Login with registration details. The result would be displayed in a new window of which candidates are kindly advised to save a soft copy or take a print out for future reference.

The NATA measures the aptitude of the applicant for architecture, according to The Times of India. The test measures drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability that have been acquired over a long period of time, and that are related to specific field of study.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.