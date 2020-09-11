NATA Admit Card 2020: Council of Architecture releases hall ticket for second test at nata.in

The COA had conducted the first NATA test on 29 August, 2020. According to the schedule, the second test will be held on 12 September

The Council of Architecture (COA) has released the hall ticket for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 second test on its official website at nata.in.

Candidates who applied for the national aptitude test can download their admit cards from the official website by logging in to their registered accounts.

According to Hindustan Times, the COA was also in charge of conducting the first test of NATA. It was held on 29 August and the upcoming second test is scheduled to be conducted on 12 September (Saturday).

The admit cards must be downloaded and kept carefully as it will carry all the necessary details of a candidate. The document is also going to carry the COVID-19 specific instructions and safety guidelines.

Follow these steps to access and download the NATA second test admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official site of NATA at nata.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a registration tab available for candidate login. Click on that

Step 3: You will be taken to another webpage to successfully login

Step 4: Type in your application number and password and click the “Login” button

Step 5: Your admit card for the NATA 2020 second test will be available to download now

Here is the direct link to download the NATA 2020 hall ticket: https://nataregistration.in/index.php?p=login

The Council of Architecture is based in Delhi and is responsible to conduct the NATA entrance examination.

Candidates will be able to download their online admit cards until before the examination date. The report stated that examinees must produce a hard copy of the NATA 2nd test admit card to be allowed inside the exam centre. The three hour and fifteen minutes exam can be taken in the offline as well as online mode.

By appearing in the second test of NATA, students stand a chance at availing admissions into the architecture courses provided by the applicable colleges across the country.