NATA Admit Card 2020: Council of Architecture releases hall ticket for second test at nata.in
The COA had conducted the first NATA test on 29 August, 2020. According to the schedule, the second test will be held on 12 September
The Council of Architecture (COA) has released the hall ticket for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 second test on its official website at nata.in.
Candidates who applied for the national aptitude test can download their admit cards from the official website by logging in to their registered accounts.
According to Hindustan Times, the COA was also in charge of conducting the first test of NATA. It was held on 29 August and the upcoming second test is scheduled to be conducted on 12 September (Saturday).
The admit cards must be downloaded and kept carefully as it will carry all the necessary details of a candidate. The document is also going to carry the COVID-19 specific instructions and safety guidelines.
Follow these steps to access and download the NATA second test admit card:
Step 1: Visit the official site of NATA at nata.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a registration tab available for candidate login. Click on that
Step 3: You will be taken to another webpage to successfully login
Step 4: Type in your application number and password and click the “Login” button
Step 5: Your admit card for the NATA 2020 second test will be available to download now
Here is the direct link to download the NATA 2020 hall ticket: https://nataregistration.in/index.php?p=login
The Council of Architecture is based in Delhi and is responsible to conduct the NATA entrance examination.
Candidates will be able to download their online admit cards until before the examination date. The report stated that examinees must produce a hard copy of the NATA 2nd test admit card to be allowed inside the exam centre. The three hour and fifteen minutes exam can be taken in the offline as well as online mode.
By appearing in the second test of NATA, students stand a chance at availing admissions into the architecture courses provided by the applicable colleges across the country.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
NATA 2020: National Aptitude Test for Architecture declares results of first test; check scorecard on nata.in
The Council of Architecture will conduct the second test on 12 September, the registrations for which are open till 6 September.
NATA 2020: Results of National Aptitude Test for Architecture to be released shortly, check on nata.in
The council also said that the date for new registration for the second test of NATA 2020 is also extended up to 6 September at 12 noon
NATA 2020: Council of Architecture to hold second exam on 12 Sept; register by 4 Sept on nata.in
As per an official notice, candidates have the choice to appear for the test either from their homes or at the test centres allotted by the council