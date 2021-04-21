NATA 2021: Results for April Exam declared on nata.in; next test on 12 June

The first examination was held on 10 April at 196 centres in India and in countries like Kuwait, Dubai, Oman and Qatar

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) result for the first test has been declared by the Council of Architecture (CoA). Candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check the scorecard by visiting the official website - nata.in.

This year, a total of 14,140 students have appeared for the test although the CoA had received more than 15,066 applications. Out of 14,140 candidates, 11,431 have successfully passed the test.

Students can follow these simple steps to check the result:

1. Visit, nata.in

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ link

3. Fill in your Application Id and Date of Birth

4. NATA 2020 April exam result will appear on the screen

5. Download it. If required, take a print out for future reference.

Applicants can check the result directly from here

Keeping in view the hardships that students faced due to the pandemic, the council has lowered the qualifying marks from 75 to 70.

The test is held two times a year. The first examination was held on 10 April at 196 centres in India and in countries like Kuwait, Dubai, Oman and Qatar. The next test is scheduled for 12 June. In case a student wants to retake the examination, he/she can do it in the next cycle in June.

Eligibility:

1. A candidate must have completed 10 + 2 examinations with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or should have a 10+ 3 Diploma with Mathematics

2. Candidates appearing for 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics in the current year can also apply

The CoA has been conducting the NATA since 2006. The aptitude test assesses the candidate’s innate ability of visual perception, aesthetic sensitivity test, logical reasoning, critical thinking ability, and cognitive skills.