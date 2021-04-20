NATA 2021: Council of Architecture expected to declare result today on nata.in; steps to check score
The result for the computer-based test (CBT), which was held on 10 April, was expected to be released on 14 April
The Council of Architecture will release the result of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 first test today on 20 April, reports said. Candidates can check the result on the official website nata.in.
The Computer Based Test (CBT) was held on 10 April and the result was expected on 14 April. However, the result got delayed.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the website for the latest updates. In case of any query or clarification, they can write to the NATA help desk at nata.helpdesk2021@gmail.com.
Once released, applicants can follow these steps to check the result:
Step 1: Visit the official website nata.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘NATA 2021 result’.
Step 3: On the new page, log in using credentials and click on ‘Submit’.
Step 4: NATA 2021 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the scorecard. Take a printout (if required) for future reference.
This year, 15,066 candidates had applied for the first test. Out of these, 14,130 appeared for the exam.
If any student missed the first examination due to any unforeseen circumstances, pandemic, or otherwise want to improve scores, he/she can apply for the second test which is scheduled for 12 June.
About NATA
The Council of Architecture organises the exam for admission to the five-year Bachelors of Architecture (BArch.) degree course. The exams are held all across the country and also in Kuwait, Oman, Dubai, and Qatar.
